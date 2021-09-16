Trump Hired Giuliani Because 'None Of The Sane Lawyers' Would Represent Him: Book

So why did the former president even hire the former New York City mayor to be his personal lawyer in the first place?

Well, according to Business Insider, which obtained a copy of “Peril,” the new tell-all from journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Trump told advisers last November that he didn’t have much choice.

“He’s crazy. He says crazy shit. I get it,” Trump is quoted as saying in the book. “But none of the sane lawyers can represent me because they’ve been pressured. The actual lawyers have been told they cannot represent my campaign.”

Trump ignored warnings about Giuliani from South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, Business Insider reported, who said Giuliani’s notorious press conference last November, when black liquid trickled down his face, “accelerated the beginning of the end” for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.