Rudy Giuliani Denies Being Drunk On Election Night But Twitter Users Are Skeptical

Rudy Giuliani attempted to deny reports he was giving Donald Trump drunken advice on election night in 2020, but only ended up giving Diet Pepsi the endorsement it probably didn’t want or need.

During Monday’s session of the House Jan. 6 committee hearings, former Trump adviser Jason Miller said in a video deposition that the former New York City mayor was “definitely intoxicated” on election night when he told campaign aides that Trump should falsely declare victory.

Advertisement

“The mayor was definitely intoxicated, but I do not know his level of intoxication when he spoke with the president,” Miller said.

Giuliani denied the allegation Tuesday morning in a now-deleted tweet in which he misspelled the name of Trump campaign staffer Bill Stepien, who also testified that Giuliani said Trump should declare victory even though ballots were still being counted:

“I am disgusted and outraged at the out right lie by Jason Miller and Bill Steppien. I was upset that they were not prepared for the massive cheating (as well as other lawyers around the President) I REFUSED all alcohol that evening. My favorite drink..Diet Pepsi”

Rudy Giuliani posted this now-deleted tweet on June 14, 2022. Twitter/@rudygiuliani

Advertisement

Although Giuliani claimed he didn’t booze it up on Election night, many Twitter users were skeptical. Very skeptical.

Good morning, hope you enjoy this unhinged tweet from a man who absolutely doesn't have a drinking problem and claims that diet coke is his favorite drink and not at all alcohol https://t.co/mN7Ytju02R — Anshel Sag (@anshelsag) June 14, 2022

So you were sober?!?!

I woulda stuck with the narrative that you were drunk... 🥴 — Harry A Dunn 🖤 (@libradunn) June 14, 2022

Always talk to a lawyer before you publicly repudiate a potentially helpful defense like “I was extremely drunk and therefore couldn’t form specific intent” https://t.co/nGxhCmJAkt — AbsolutelySoberHat (@Popehat) June 14, 2022

Wonder if he was asked about this during his NINE hour depo - https://t.co/6du8NU3b3U https://t.co/M17XftZ9Fs — Nick Penzenstadler (@npenzenstadler) June 14, 2022

Advertisement

One person defended Giuliani’s claim he wasn’t drinking ― sort of.

In fairness to Rudy, his behavior is more like someone who has been eating bath salts than drinking alcohol https://t.co/6baNgQGVPO — Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) June 14, 2022

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) noted that Giuliani denied being drunk but not the attempt to overturn the election.

Rudy Giuliani denies he was drunk when he urged Trump to claim he won the election after all of Trump's advisers said it wasn't true. Believe him or not, but he isn't denying the other evidence we heard about the plot to overturn the election which led to the January 6th attack. https://t.co/buPNuoXxz4 — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) June 14, 2022

And, of course, many people had thoughs about his supposed beverage of choice.

Definitive proof that Coca-Cola is a superior product. https://t.co/3uoNDEpxy4 — Kevin Shafer (@shafer_soc) June 14, 2022

Advertisement

this is absolutely psychotic....DIET PEPSI? https://t.co/G08ZE04k8s — Rebecca Fishbein (@bfishbfish) June 14, 2022

could have sworn his go-to was healthy coke https://t.co/P5mAo7qpUy — Collette Reitz (@Collette_Reitz) June 14, 2022

Giuliani has previously faced accusations that alcohol has contributed to his erratic behavior in recent years.