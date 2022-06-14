Rudy Giuliani Denies Being Drunk On Election Night But Twitter Users Are Skeptical

Rudy Giuliani attempted to deny reports he was giving Donald Trump drunken advice on election night in 2020, but only ended up giving Diet Pepsi the endorsement it probably didn’t want or need.
During Monday’s session of the House Jan. 6 committee hearings, former Trump adviser Jason Miller said in a video deposition that the former New York City mayor was “definitely intoxicated” on election night when he told campaign aides that Trump should falsely declare victory.
“The mayor was definitely intoxicated, but I do not know his level of intoxication when he spoke with the president,” Miller said.
Giuliani denied the allegation Tuesday morning in a now-deleted tweet in which he misspelled the name of Trump campaign staffer Bill Stepien, who also testified that Giuliani said Trump should declare victory even though ballots were still being counted:
“I am disgusted and outraged at the out right lie by Jason Miller and Bill Steppien. I was upset that they were not prepared for the massive cheating (as well as other lawyers around the President) I REFUSED all alcohol that evening. My favorite drink..Diet Pepsi”
Although Giuliani claimed he didn’t booze it up on Election night, many Twitter users were skeptical. Very skeptical.
One person defended Giuliani’s claim he wasn’t drinking ― sort of.
Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) noted that Giuliani denied being drunk but not the attempt to overturn the election.
And, of course, many people had thoughs about his supposed beverage of choice.
Giuliani has previously faced accusations that alcohol has contributed to his erratic behavior in recent years.
Last August he told NBC New York, “I’m not an alcoholic. I’m a functioning —” before changing direction midsentence and going with, “I probably function more effectively than 90% of the population.”