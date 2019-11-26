Truly Awful Rudy Giuliani Puns Are Running Rife On Twitter

Twitter’s tendency to be a weird and ridiculous place proved true yet again on Tuesday, when a series of gags about Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, erupted for no real reason other than the fact that being awful is fun.

The tweets are a play on Giuliani’s name. That’s it. That’s the whole joke.

Giuliani has regularly made headlines since the launch of the impeachment inquiry for his alleged role in the events leading to the investigation of the president, as well as for his ties to businessmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman ― who are being investigated on federal campaign finance charges for funneling $325,000 to a pro-Trump election committee.

Twitter users seized on the Giuliani scrutiny by doing what Twitter users do best: making light of a dark situation. The jokes seemed to take off when comedian Sara Benincasa tweet quoted a wonderfully terrible line about a vaping “Juuliani” (seriously, bravo), announcing that she’d be alerting the FBI to this completely unnecessary affliction on society.

I’m calling the FBI. https://t.co/VHeQdPnfZ7 — Sara Benincasa Enjoys Yams (@SaraJBenincasa) November 26, 2019

This expression of displeasure, of course, invited more Twitter users to continue the joke.

I’m calling the CIA https://t.co/gyEyZBDumr — Sara Benincasa Enjoys Yams (@SaraJBenincasa) November 26, 2019

GODDAMMIT where is the number for Interpol https://t.co/vZkeFLDE6o — Sara Benincasa Enjoys Yams (@SaraJBenincasa) November 26, 2019

I just. I will phone the United Nations. https://t.co/J2mISZRSXB — Sara Benincasa Enjoys Yams (@SaraJBenincasa) November 26, 2019

I have phoned 911 https://t.co/Wyim4KjpO4 — Sara Benincasa Enjoys Yams (@SaraJBenincasa) November 26, 2019

Is there a prison just for nerds https://t.co/hDy93E6Zwk — Sara Benincasa Enjoys Yams (@SaraJBenincasa) November 26, 2019

I am calling GLAAD. https://t.co/GAGSCWVF5u — Sara Benincasa Enjoys Yams (@SaraJBenincasa) November 26, 2019

Where is the Coast Guard https://t.co/8Jz27CwSVt — Sara Benincasa Enjoys Yams (@SaraJBenincasa) November 26, 2019

I’m paging the TSA https://t.co/FPJzaa4TdX — Sara Benincasa Enjoys Yams (@SaraJBenincasa) November 26, 2019

WHERE IS MALL SECURITY https://t.co/c03p9S8Zha — Sara Benincasa Enjoys Yams (@SaraJBenincasa) November 26, 2019

The Vatican guard has been alerted https://t.co/bSPYATzAxJ — Sara Benincasa Enjoys Yams (@SaraJBenincasa) November 26, 2019

Aaaaaand I’ve written a letter to the Queen https://t.co/yaapmjZuOD — Sara Benincasa Enjoys Yams (@SaraJBenincasa) November 26, 2019

This tweet is treyf and you are banned from all synagogues including the hippie ones that encourage dance expression through improvisational movement https://t.co/rpBU9TVk29 — Sara Benincasa Enjoys Yams (@SaraJBenincasa) November 26, 2019

I'm putting you in the jail that exists under Disneyland https://t.co/ad1B9ICvBH — Sara Benincasa Enjoys Yams (@SaraJBenincasa) November 26, 2019

I AM PUTTING YOU IN TIME OUT https://t.co/l1FOFjKdAS — Sara Benincasa Enjoys Yams (@SaraJBenincasa) November 26, 2019

Soon, all-out pandemonium broke out, and Benincasa was forced to resort to more desperate measures to stop the madness.

I’m starting a vigilante squad and it is hunting season. https://t.co/ETBvYvhaEd — Sara Benincasa Enjoys Yams (@SaraJBenincasa) November 26, 2019

At this point I just have to start throwing people in a lake of fire. https://t.co/8jJek1MMWB — Sara Benincasa Enjoys Yams (@SaraJBenincasa) November 26, 2019

I have purchased a ticket for you straight to Hell https://t.co/95U6H2iVNg — Sara Benincasa Enjoys Yams (@SaraJBenincasa) November 26, 2019

Passing legislation against this tweet brb https://t.co/iwj5Wc0UJ8 — Sara Benincasa Enjoys Yams (@SaraJBenincasa) November 26, 2019

You’re welcome (also, sorry).