Rudy Giuliani Misspells 'Bin Laden' And It's Right Out Of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

"When the Mayor of NYC during 9/11 speaks about the atrocities that 'Ben Laden' committed."

A tweet from Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Donald Trump, went viral late Monday for the wrong reason ― after he misspelled the name of the former al Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden.

Giuliani wrote “Ben Laden” instead of “Bin Laden” in this post:

For Washington Post reporter John Hudson, it brought to mind one particular scene from Larry David’s comedy series “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi, meanwhile, noted how Giuliani had been the Mayor of New York City during the 9/11 terror attacks orchestrated by bin Laden, who was killed by U.S. forces in 2011.

Others mocked Giuliani over his latest gaffe, which came just days after it emerged he’d butt-dialed an investigative reporter twice in just three weeks.

