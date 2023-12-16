What's Hot

PoliticsGeorgiaRudy Giulianielection workers

Social Media Reacts To Rudy Giuliani Verdict With Mockery

One person said Giuliani has gone from being "America's Mayor" to being "America's douchebag."
David Moye
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

After a Georgia jury ruled against Rudy Giuliani for defaming two election workers, the court of public opinion weighed in against the former New York mayor-turned-Donald-Trump-toadie.

Giuliani was ordered to pay Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, $148 million after he spread lies about their work as election workers in Fulton County.

Users of X, formerly known as Twitter, had strong reactions to the verdict and to Giuliani himself.

Spoiler alert: Things got brutal. Very brutal.

Things didn’t better for Giuliani after he posted his own tweet claiming “the absurdity of the amount is indicative of the absurdity and unfairness of the entire proceeding.”

X users quickly called B.S. on his tweet, so much so that he eventually turned off comments on his post.

Support HuffPost
David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides