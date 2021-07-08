Rudy Giuliani Suspended From Practicing Law In Washington D.C.

Rudy Giuliani was suspended from practicing law in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, just two weeks after he was barred from doing so in New York over his many lies related to the 2020 election.

The District of Columbia Court of Appeals said the order would remain in effect until disciplinary hearings in New York concluded.

Last month, a New York state appellate court said Giuliani would be temporarily barred from practicing law in the state for making “false and misleading statements” about the 2020 election, pending further proceedings into his behavior.

“There is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020,” the court wrote in its decision at the time.

Giuliani was one of Trump’s most vocal defenders following his defeat to Joe Biden in November, repeatedly claiming without evidence that the election had been stolen through widespread voter fraud. The court said such work only deepened partisan divisions across the country and eroded confidence in U.S. elections.

“The seriousness of respondent’s uncontroverted misconduct cannot be overstated,” the court said in its 33-page decision. “This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden.”

The former New York City mayor and the former head prosecutor for the federal Southern District of New York plans to go to court to fight the New York decision. According to USA Today, he has been licensed to practice law in New York since 1969 and in Washington D.C. since 1976.