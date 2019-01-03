Rudy Giuliani Roasted Over Bonkers Late-Night Twitter Rant About Witches

Rudy Giuliani faced widespread ridicule on Twitter late Wednesday for getting all worked up about witches.
The former New York City mayor, who is now President Donald Trump’s lawyer, ranted about Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion:
He also incorrectly spelled the special counsel’s last name as “Meuller” instead of “Mueller.”
Giuliani “was likely referring” to this CNN segment that aired during the holidays about witches who took issue with Trump for using the term “witch hunt” in defense of Mueller’s probe, Mediaite reported:
Tweeters inevitably called out Giuliani for his post:
