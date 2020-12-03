Rudy Giuliani's 'Voter Fraud' Witness Reminds People Of A Certain 'SNL' Character

Video of a witness who appeared before the Michigan House Oversight Committee with Rudy Giuliani is going viral for her bizarre testimony about alleged voter fraud.

Continuing his efforts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory, Giuliani, Donald Trump’s personal attorney, spent hours questioning witnesses who accompanied him to hearings before state lawmakers Tuesday and Wednesday.

None of the testimony produced evidence of widespread fraud, the Detroit Press reported. But it did produce some comic relief.

Witness Melissa Carone was a contract worker for voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems at the TCF Center, where votes were tabulated. Carone claimed to have witnessed “complete fraud,” with thousands of ballots being counted numerous times.

At one point she raised her voice at GOP state Rep. Steve Johnson, who tried to clarify discrepancies in her story. Giuliani appeared to make an effort to subdue her.

Still not convinced this isn't a SNL character. (A judge previously declared this Trump supporter /freelance contract IT worker's testimony "simply not credible.") pic.twitter.com/ptsN665A0T — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 1, 2020

Holy smokes the sequel is even better!



Rudy Giuliani tries to shush her to calm her down and the Republican even tries to reel her in!



She treats this Republican* like he’s a Chick-fil-A employee and the milkshake machine went down.



*corrected pic.twitter.com/CK1HqGpp2d — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 3, 2020

Carone has appeared across right-wing media in recent weeks, making bizarre and unsubstantiated claims to support the Trump campaign’s false “stolen election” narrative.

She and another witness, Jessy Jacob, filed affidavits in a lawsuit that was dismissed by Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny. Kenny said the lawsuit’s interpretation of what took place at the TCF Center was “incorrect and not credible.”

Excerpts from Carone’s testimony blew up on social media Wednesday, raking in millions of views.

Cecily Strong was trending because many viewers were convinced Carone was in fact Strong’s “SNL” character, “Girl you Wish You Hadn’t Started A Conversation With.”



