Several reporters who cover the Utah Jazz are being tested for coronavirus after all-star forward Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

It’s not just the fact that they cover him and the team that’s reason for concern. Gobert also purposefully touched all of their equipment on Monday:

So...here is Rudy touching all the mics following Mondays shoot around that has some people concerned... #TakeNote #utahjazz #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/dr4auECTr4 — Dave Fox (@Davefox2) March 12, 2020

Gobert was apparently mocking new rules the NBA had put into place to maintain 6 to 8 feet of distance between players and reporters during media availabilities, a “social distancing” strategy to reduce the risk of spreading the infection.

As the footage shows, he waved his hands over the devices on the table, started to leave, then went back in and touched them all before trotting away.

On Wednesday, he was listed as sick prior to a game in Oklahoma City against the Thunder. Then, just as the game was about to begin, it was reported that he had tested positive.

Players were ordered off the court, fans were sent home, the game was canceled and, soon after, the NBA suspended the season.

One reporter waiting to be tested after the game noted that despite the poor judgment on Monday, Gobert has a good reputation with the media:

One thought: Rudy Gobert was one of last season's nominees for the Magic Johnson Award, which "recognizes the player who best combines excellence on the court with cooperation with the media and fans."



He's honestly been great to work with. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) March 12, 2020