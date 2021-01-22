Kimmel Bids Farewell To Trump With A Musical Number Of His Taunting Nicknames

Rufus Wainwright gave former President Donald Trump a musical send-off on Thursday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The singer-songwriter sang a roundup of mocking monikers that host Jimmy Kimmel has given to the one-term president over the last four years.

From Donny Boo Boo and Dingus Khan to Spready Krueger and the Kentucky Fried Covidiot.

“Thank God we’re finally done with this shit,” Wainwright concluded the number.

Check out the video here:

See Kimmel’s full monologue here:

And watch Wainwright’s rendition of “Hallelujah” to mark the start of Joe Biden’s presidency, and the end of Trump’s, here: