Progressive PAC MeidasTouch’s new viral video examines how ex-President Donald Trump is following “the rules of the demagogue.”

The ad shows how Trump has followed a tried and tested method of manipulating “weak-minded people” to his own advantage — by establishing a common enemy, telling simple stories “with no regard for the truth,” attacking democratic institutions and the media and cultivating a cult of personality.

Footage of the voted-out ex-president is interspersed with clips of dictators from history and the current day, including Nazi Germany’s Adolf Hitler, Cuba’s Fidel Castro and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

“We’ve seen this happen before,” says the narrator. “We can’t let it happen again.”

The video concludes with a call to reject GOP fascism.

MeidasTouch, found by the attorney Ben Meiselas and his two brothers, released the video online Wednesday after the purge of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from House GOP leadership.

Cheney’s crime? Refusing to back Trump’s election conspiracy theories.

On Twitter, where the video has now been watched more than half a million times, the PAC said the GOP “has completed its transformation into a fascist, authoritarian death cult.”