Rumer Willis Says Her Baby's Name Is Based On A Typo

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Rumer Willis and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, arrived at their baby’s name in a very unconventional way.

“We were thinking about the name Loretta, and it was a typo,” Willis confessed in an interview with People magazine published Tuesday.

Advertisement

“Her dad and I were texting, and he left the ‘R’ out of Loretta, and it was just Louetta,” she said, adding that she loved it right away.

Though the two had the name figured out “quite early” in her pregnancy, she was still anxious about the moniker.

“I fell in love with the name so much, so early on, that I was then worried that it wouldn’t work,” Willis said. “But then she came out, and I mean, to me, at least right now, I was going to name her Lou, whether she was a boy or a girl.”

The actor added that she liked the name, because it “had a lot of versatility.”

Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas are leave Erewhon Market on April 10 in Los Angeles. MEGA via Getty Images

Advertisement

“If she doesn’t feel like a Louetta, she can go by Lou, she can go by Etta. She can go change it up throughout her life. Whatever she wants,” she added.

Willis and Thomas welcomed Louetta to the world via home birth on April 18.

“You are pure magic,” the proud parents said in a joint Instagram post at the time. “You are more than we ever dreamed of.”

Louetta is the first grandchild for Willis’ parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

Rumer Willis has spoken about how emotional it is to see her father, who was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, hold her little one.