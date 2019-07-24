Rumer Willis Says Mom Demi Moore Breaks This One Dinner Rule

She’s a longtime Hollywood A-lister, so it’s hardly surprising that Demi Moore is inundated with calls and texts. But it turns out that when it comes to Moore trying to stick her self-imposed family rule of “no phones at the dinner table,” the struggle is real.

Moore’s eldest daughter, Rumer Willis revealed in an interview with HuffPost’s new series “Between You & Me” that when it comes to keeping the table phone-free, it’s usually her movie-star mom that breaks the rules.

“Our phones have invaded so much of our lives,” Rumer said.

But the 30-year-old daughter of Hollywood royalty Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, who is a talented actress and singer in her own right, admits that it can be hard for her to ditch the screens herself.

“There’s so much that we’re not experiencing because we’re trying to capture [things],” said Willis, who has a sizable Instagram following and is a regular social media maven. “I can’t tell you how many videos I’ve taken of a concert where I’ve literally never watched them again.”

The actress is among the star-studded cast of director Quentin Tarantino’s latest movie, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Set against the backdrop of the murder of Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) in the summer of 1969, the story follows Rick Dalton, an aging Western TV star, (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stuntman (Brad Pitt) as they attempt to navigate the changing landscape of the entertainment industry.

Willis, who plays Sharon Tate’s close friend, Joanna Pettet, in the highly anticipated summer film, confirmed her co-star Timothy Olyphant’s earlier revelations about Tarantino’s strict no-phone policy on sets.

“Normally, you walk off set, everyone is on their phone, checking Instagram, you’re immediately out of what you’re doing,” she explained. “Then you have to kind of jump back in and get the engine restarted almost.”

Not so on a Tarantino set.

“Most of all my stuff was with Margot Robbie who’s so unbelievably lovely and so talented. It was amazing because we then just got to talk,” Willis said. “You’re talking with the wardrobe and everybody and just connecting more and being a part of the whole experience.”

It’s been quite the year for Willis. The actress, who made her Hollywood debut as a child in the major motion pictures “Striptease” and “Now and Then,” lit the internet on fire earlier this year when it was revealed her sultry tones were behind the Lion in the hit FOX series “The Masked Singer.”

Check out more of Rumer Willis’ interview on “Between You & Me” when the full episode airs this fall.