YIKES! Out-Of-Control Semi Hits A Runaway Truck Ramp Just In The Nick Of Time

If you hit the road in Spain, sooner or later the dark silhouette of a bull will loom on the horizon. As you close in on him--in all of his anatomically-correct glory--you'll realize that the stark black cut-out is a billboard with no words. This post-war advertisement for Osborne brandy was the work of graphic designer Manuel Prieto and has not only endured as a roadside icon, but is branded into the collective unconscious of the country as a symbol of national pride. (You'll see almost as many Spanish flags sporting the Toro de Osborne as you will the official royal seal.) Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz filmed their first movie, <em>Jamon, Jamon</em>, with the toro serving as the backdrop for their erotic adventures. Separatists destroyed the only remaining billboard in Catalonia in 2007 as an act of political protest, but nearly every other province has at least one. The stretch of highway to Cadiz near Osborne's home-base in Puerto de Santa Maria is the best place to see a succession of the signs. You'll also want to be on the lookout for Osborne's more dainty roadside rival, Tio Pepe. <em> Written By Megan Cytron | Photo: Kokoo </em>