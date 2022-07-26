Gap, Lululemon, Outdoor Voices, Free People Gap running shorts, Lululemon shorts, Outdoor Voices shorts and Free People shorts.

Despite not being a runner, I often prefer the freedom of breezy running shorts over my beloved leggings and bike shorts — but this wasn’t always the case. I’d been devoted to compression-style workout clothing for as long as I can remember, but it wasn’t until I started dating my current partner, an avid runner, that I learned about the joys of a good pair of running shorts.

A solid pair of running shorts are as cute as they are comfortable and supportive with good airflow. And while they should have a snug, well-fitting waistband and built-in undies, they should never feel restrictive. In fact, all ten of the running shorts on the list below have built-in briefs. I use my running shorts for everything from dance class to pilates and walks around the neighborhood, and find them to be as comfy as they are chic.

Advertisement

I’ve rounded up some of the best running shorts under $50, because looking and feeling good while on the move shouldn’t break the bank. I had always assumed running shorts would be on the affordable side, but there are plenty of expensive options out there, like this pair of $450 Thom Browne running shorts and these $128 shorts from Mother.

There’s something unexpectedly cool and sporty about running shorts, and I’ve included a wide variety of styles below. Take your pick from soft and feminine silhouettes, retro styles, classic sporty looks and more.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.