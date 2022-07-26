Shopping

The Best Running Shorts For Women Under $50

Look and feel your best while getting your sweat on or lounging around the house with these affordable running shorts.

Despite not being a runner, I often prefer the freedom of breezy running shorts over my beloved leggings and bike shorts — but this wasn’t always the case. I’d been devoted to compression-style workout clothing for as long as I can remember, but it wasn’t until I started dating my current partner, an avid runner, that I learned about the joys of a good pair of running shorts.

A solid pair of running shorts are as cute as they are comfortable and supportive with good airflow. And while they should have a snug, well-fitting waistband and built-in undies, they should never feel restrictive. In fact, all ten of the running shorts on the list below have built-in briefs. I use my running shorts for everything from dance class to pilates and walks around the neighborhood, and find them to be as comfy as they are chic.

I’ve rounded up some of the best running shorts under $50, because looking and feeling good while on the move shouldn’t break the bank. I had always assumed running shorts would be on the affordable side, but there are plenty of expensive options out there, like this pair of $450 Thom Browne running shorts and these $128 shorts from Mother.

There’s something unexpectedly cool and sporty about running shorts, and I’ve included a wide variety of styles below. Take your pick from soft and feminine silhouettes, retro styles, classic sporty looks and more.

1
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices Hudson short
How cute are these lightweight, soft shorts from Outdoor Voices? They're made of a quick-drying recycled poly blend with a comfy knit waistband and built-in liner. Perfect for everything from running to a boot camp class or taking a walk with your pup. These shorts are available in four different colors from sizes XS to XL.
$34 at Outdoor Voices (originally $58)
2
Free People
Free People The Way Home shorts
Available in 36 gorgeous, fun colors in sizes XS to XL, these cool Free People shorts are just as great for a workout as they are to throw on over a bathing suit at the beach. They have a high-rise smocked waistband and a relaxed fit that you'll want to live in.
$30 at Free People
3
Amazon
Under Armour Play Up 3.0 shorts
Enjoy Under Armour's famous high-quality fitness gear in these lovely running shorts. They're lightweight and breathable on even the hottest days thanks to a soft knit construction with anti-pill finish that makes them durable and long-lasting. They're available in over 65 colors in sizes XXS to 2X and have 4.7 out of 5 stars and 16,327 five-star ratings on Amazon.
$13.52+ at Amazon
4
Gap
GapFit running shorts
These Gap shorts are designed to be as functional as they are unique. They're made with quick-drying high-performance fabric to keep you as comfortable as possible, and feature an elastic waist, front slant pockets and a split hem. They're available in 12 different colors and patterns in regular, tall and petite sizes from XXS to XXL.
$34.95 at Gap
5
Amazon
A pair of shorts with a phone pocket
Available in 21 different colors in sizes XS to XXL, these breathable, moisture-wicking shorts are versatile enough to wear while running, doing yoga and everything in between. They have a side phone pocket as well as a back zippered pocket for keys and credit cards. They have 4.3 out of 5 stars and 3,111 five-star ratings on Amazon.
$26.99 at Amazon
6
Target
All In Motion Crinkle Tulip run shorts
I love the sweet blue hue of these everyday shorts. They're lightweight and moisture-wicking with added spandex for a bit of extra stretch and mobility. They also feature a mesh lining, full elastic waistband, a relaxed fit, soft pockets and, my fave, UPF 50+ sun protection. They're available in sizes XS to XXL.
$24 at Target
7
Lululemon
Lululemon Track That mid-rise lined short
Available in two different colors from sizes 0 to 20, these easy sweat-wicking shorts from athleisure brand Lululemon provide a great amount of coverage that doesn't restrict movement thanks to side slits. They have a zippered pocket, a flat waistband and built-in briefs for coverage and comfort.
$49 at Lululemon (originally $68)
8
Amazon
A high-waisted quick-drying short
Keep things cute and flirty with these high-waisted running shorts. The elastic waistband and relaxed fit make this silhouette perfect for all body types. They have a side pocket and are available in 33 different colors in sizes XS to 3X, with 4.5 out of 5 stars and 4,493 five-star ratings on Amazon.
$17.99+ at Amazon
9
Athleta
Athleta mesh race run short
Made for long distance, short distance and trail running, these Athleta shorts have recycled, lightweight fabric that will flutter sweetly in the wind. They have a no-slip waistband, mesh ventilation, a zip pocket, hidden key pocket, built-in briefs and adjustable drawstrings. They're available in six different colors in sizes XXS to 3X.
$29.99+ at Athleta
10
Aerie
Offline By Aerie The Hugger Champ short
Made of soft nylon overlay with a recycled fabric shortie underneath, these Aerie shorts are as stylish as they are functional. They even have pockets for your on-the-go essentials. These shorts are available in three different colors in sizes XXS to XXL.
$32.97 at Aerie
