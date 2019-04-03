Catch A Sneak Peek At RuPaul's New Daytime Talk Show

RuPaul will kick off his summer by taking his signature brand of sass from “Drag Race” to daytime.

On Tuesday, the Emmy-winning TV host and pop icon gave fans their first look at his self-titled talk show, premiering June 10 for a limited three-week run on select Fox stations across the country.

“Now more than ever before we need a global voice that will help everyday people navigate this unique time in history,” RuPaul said in a statement cited by People. “Not only do I want to be a part of that conversation, I want to help facilitate it.”

Meanwhile, Fox said fans can expect RuPaul’s “distinctive voice, exceptional interview skills, [and] passion for helping others” as evidenced in the the preview clip, which showed Ru strutting down a runway in a red suit while vowing to “spread love.”

“It starts with loving yourself,” he says, “because if you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else? Can I get an ‘amen’ up in here?”

“It starts with you, and it starts right here, right now,” he adds.

“RuPaul” will be executive produced by Jill Van Lokeren ― also a creative force behind Michelle Obama’s Becoming book tour and “The Oprah Winfrey Show” ― along with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato and Tom Campbell for World of Wonder, according to Deadline.