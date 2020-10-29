Drag Icon Sharon Needles Goes Full 'Scream' Queen For Halloween Special

After “dominating the Halloween scene” for nearly a decade, Sharon Needles is set to unveil a virtual edition of her spooky routine.

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” champion makes a chilling femme fatale as she canoodles with a bloodthirsty vampire in the music video for “Scream,” unveiled Thursday. The track offers viewers a sneak peek at “Mask It or Casket,” the online version of Needles’ annual Halloween concert, filmed live at New York nightspot Club Cumming and debuting Thursday on the streaming service Stellar.

“Halloween was always the time of year I shined,” said Needles, who was crowned “America’s Next Drag Superstar” on the fourth season of “Drag Race” in 2012. “I’ve always been attracted to the dark, magical, campy aspects of the world. You can’t cancel Halloween!”

Catch the music video for “Scream” below.

“Let’s face it ― I’m a damaged, needy attention whore,” Needles said. “Fans can expect a lighthearted, funny and, at times, touching extravaganza of music, comedy, stars and looks. They deserve to have a piece of Halloween after this year.”

Still, Needles can’t escape the fact that “Mask It or Casket” is debuting days before the presidential election and amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With regard to Election Day, she believes the outcome is anyone’s guess ― though she sees a silver lining regardless of whether President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden sweeps to victory.

“Nothing surprises me anymore,” she said. “I’ve learned to expect the unexpected. I’m just happy to wake up alive and that liquor stores are still open.”

