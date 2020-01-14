RuPaul Knows Wigs, So This 'Late Late Show' Game Is A Piece Of Cake

Talk about a ringer. Drag queen and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” host RuPaul Charles was asked to guess which of five men was wearing a wig on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” Monday.

Fellow guest and player Rachel Brosnahan knew what she was up against in the “Getting Wiggy With It” contest.

“This game really isn’t fair because Ru is a wig expert,” the actor said. “I’m just here to listen and learn.” Brosnahan actually wears a wig on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” but, still, we’re talking RuPaul here.

RuPaul was a combination of Sherlock Holmes and wig whisperer as he ferreted out the dude who was sporting the rug.

Watch him work his magic above.