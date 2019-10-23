RuPaul Announces 'Celebrity Drag Race' Is Coming To VH1 In 2020

Start your engines and secure your wigs because RuPaul is werking overtime with a new celebrity-themed “Drag Race” spinoff.

While everyone from Lady Gaga and Christina Aguilera to Ariana Grande and Khloe Kardashian has appeared on the main stage as guest judges for the flagship series, this time around all your favorite stars will compete for the crown on “RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race.”

Launching on VH1 sometime in 2020, the four-episode event series will pair “Drag Race” legends from seasons past, including Trixie Mattel, Alyssa Edwards, Bob the Drag Queen, Asia O’Hara, Trinity the Tuck, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, with a crop of celebrities to see who will become America’s next celebrity drag superstar.

The celebri-TEA has been spilled! 🍵 Alyssa, Asia, Bob, Kim, Monét, Monique, Nina, Trinity, Trixie, and Vanjie are about to give some celebs the #DragRace treatment in #CelebDragRace coming to @vh1 in 2020! 👑🌟💋 pic.twitter.com/bKphnaMmKl — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 22, 2019

“Doing drag does not change who you are, it reveals who you are,” RuPaul said about the series in a statement. “I can’t wait for the world to see what happens when our celebrity contestants get all up in drags!”

While the celebrity contestants have yet to be announced (Tom Holland has this thing in the bag, right?), every episode will feature three stars undergoing a major drag transformation with all of the winnings donated to a charity of their choice.

And if you are in need of an immediate injection of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent, “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” is currently airing its first season across the pond, while the original series and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” have already been renewed for their 12th and fifth seasons, respectively.

The announcement arrives on the heels of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” scoring its second consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program with RuPaul picking up his fourth consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.