'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Hit Oscars Red Carpet In Epic Fashion

All eyes will be on Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the 2019 Academy Awards when they take the stage to perform “Shallow,” the Oscar-nominated song from their acclaimed film “A Star Is Born.”

Two of their drag queen co-stars, Shangela and Willam, got the celebration started early Sunday as they hit the red carpet in breathtaking looks.

Shangela appeared alongside actress Jenifer Lewis, who assisted her with the train of her lavender and gold gown.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Willam, meanwhile, offered some rolling Oscars commentary on E! News.

willam on the E! countdown to the red carpet is what we deserve ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/Jqk0I5fX5W — georgia♡ | fight for love ❥ (@courtdelano) February 24, 2019

Shangela teased her appearance on Twitter earlier Sunday, saying she felt “like a kid waiting for Christmas morning.”

I’m up early. I couldn’t sleep. I’m like a kid waiting for Christmas morning. This is going to be a historic day for me. I’m probably going to cry. A lot. I still can’t believe it. I’m going to the Oscars. I’m going to the Oscars. I’m going TO. THE. OSCARS. ⭐️ — Shangela (@itsSHANGELA) February 24, 2019

Immediately after she strolled the carpet, she called the moment “a dream.”

The appearance of the two “RuPaul’s Drag Race” veterans on Hollywood’s biggest night left fans ecstatic. Many pointed out the significance of the moment with regard to queer representation.

Drag queens are at the #Oscars because a movie they’re in is nominated for Best Picture. That is so fucking epic. So proud of Shangela and Willam 💕 pic.twitter.com/8oiwKn6UdM — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 24, 2019

Shangela may have been robbed from her All Stars crown, but she’s truly winning in every other way. We absolutely stan. https://t.co/nfEBMNUK7Q — Ryan (@aerphios) February 24, 2019

The two queens appear in an early but critical scene in “A Star Is Born,” when ingenue Ally (played by Lady Gaga) wows veteran rocker Jackson Maine with a performance of Edith Piaf’s “La Vie En Rose” in a drag bar.