Rupert Grint's F-Word-Spewing Daughter Has Disturbing 'Harry Potter' Swag

Rupert Grint’s young daughter loves the profanity that must not be named.

The “Harry Potter” actor said on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday that his nearly 2-year-old daughter, who’s named Wednesday, adores saying the F-word. (Watch the video below.)

The toddler picked it up quickly, Grint explained, because his character in the Apple TV+ horror series “Servant” swears a lot and she hears him practicing his lines. “Now she just says it whenever she’s excited,” he said.

“We find it hilarious, so it’s kind of encouraging it,” said Grint, whose partner is Georgia Groome.

Wednesday is also enjoying her “Harry Potter” merch, including a wand and “a Pez dispenser with my head on it,” Grint told host Jimmy Fallon.

The idea of candy popping out of Ron Weasley’s throat doesn’t seem to faze her.

