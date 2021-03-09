Rupert Grint Says Filming 'Harry Potter' Wasn't Always So Magical

Rupert Grint is opening up the Chamber of Secrets on his “Harry Potter” experience.

The actor, who grew up while playing Ron Weasley throughout the 2000s, joined Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast for an episode released Monday and discussed how wizard life could get a bit overwhelming at times.

“There was definitely a time where it felt quite suffocating because, I mean, it was heavy going. It was kind of every day for, I think, 10 years in the end,” Grint said.

He added, “It’s a long time. The movies take a year to shoot. I mean, it was a great experience and such a nice kind of family atmosphere. It was always kind of all the same crew we grew up with. So it was a great place to be, but sometimes it definitely felt like I want to do something else. See what else is out there.”

Shepard mentioned how it was like a “sentence” having to stay on for eight movies, which Grint said “grew” as they went along.

“It just never ended. Every year we came back, and it was kind of like ‘Groundhog Day.’ It was the same sets. It was the same people,” Grint said. But he added, “It was great. I loved it.”

Two decades on, the 32-year-old said he’s got a “different perspective” on the experience. “I can appreciate what a feat it was,” he said.

His perspective should continue to evolve, considering that Grint is now a father. “Now I’ve got a kid. That’s going to be a whole new kind of era,” he said.

Although it’s been 20 years since the first “Harry Potter” movie, don’t expect the actor to go out and binge them all anytime soon. Similarly, his co-star Daniel Radcliffe opened up last month about being “intensely embarrassed” by some of his early acting.

Despite the downsides of “Harry Potter” fame, Grint repeatedly said he enjoyed the experience, even discussing highlights like buying an ice cream van (which is, objectively, perhaps the most Ron Weasley thing a person could ever do).