Twitter Foes Call For Rupert Murdoch To Be Deported After Peddling Fox News Lies

Twitter critics are lining up to demand Australian-born right-wing media mogul Rupert Murdoch be stripped of his U.S. citizenship and deported after undermining American democracy with a cascade of recently revealed Fox News lies about the 2020 presidential election.

Murdoch, whose media operations frequently rail against immigration, became an American citizen in 1985, which allowed him to circumvent a law barring foreign nationals from owning more than 20% of a U.S. broadcasting license.

(Fox News host Tucker Carlson had an ironic moment on the air just last year about the damage foreign-born billionaires can wreak in a nation.)

Tucker: Why is some foreign born billionaire allowed to change our country fundamentally? pic.twitter.com/3PVAHGIxIJ — Acyn (@Acyn) July 20, 2022

Despite Murdoch’s lucrative citizenship switch, he’s apparently no big fan of U.S. democracy. He and Fox News continued to peddle Donald Trump’s baseless claim of a fraudulent presidential election that news hosts and executives didn’t believe, according to a bombshell brief filed earlier this week.

Murdoch blasted a memorably unhinged press conference by Trump ally Rudy Giuliani and lawyer Sidney Powell after Trump’s election loss that bizarrely claimed voting machine software had been manipulated in a plot spearheaded by Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, who had been in the grave for seven years by then.

Carlson said in a message obtained by Dominion that Powell was “lying” about having proof of her wild claims and called Trump a “demonic force,” according to the brief. Fox executives were so worried about the danger Trump posed that they refused to allow him on Lou Dobbs’ program on Jan. 6, 2021, deeming that to do so would be “irresponsible,” the brief noted.

Yet despite that, Murdoch’s Fox continued to support Trump and his tale of a rigged election to pander to the former president’s supporters.

Now, his enemies are raging on Twitter to boot him out of the country.

Denaturalize and forcibly deport:



-= Rupert Murdoch =-



§1481.(7) ...violating section 2384 of title 18 by engaging in a conspiracy to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States. — 𝐓𝐢𝐦🇺🇸#VOTE🗳️ ®™️ (@MstrKnowItAll) February 17, 2023

Australian born Rupert Murdoch, owner of FOX NEWS, became an American citizen in 1985. He was 54.



How did he show his love for America? He lied and shit on the American people, all the while filling his pockets $$$.



Revoke his Citizenship, deport the 92 yr old GREEDY BASTARD pic.twitter.com/cTvLWf2NwH — Duke of Earl 3 🇺🇦 🚫 NO DM's or LISTS (@birdog456) February 18, 2023

When Fox “News” poses as journalism but is actually a disinformation operation (as proven in new court filings), it’s engaged in a sinister plot to increase racism and division in the U.S. and usher in fascism.

Deport Rupert Murdoch. — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) February 17, 2023

At what point does America deport Rupert Murdoch and family members who work at Fox "News" back to Australia??https://t.co/UD1EMQbdCj — Make America Relax Again (@MakeAmericaRela) February 17, 2023

Rupert Murdoch owns Fox News, the New York Post and The Wall Street Journal. The Wall Street Journal has not reported that Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham thought Trump’s election fraud claims were ‘total BS’ and privately ridiculed them! pic.twitter.com/Ftnn0bx9wU — Tony - Resistance (@TonyHussein4) February 17, 2023

Can we deport Elon Musk and Rupert Murdoch? — Jake Lee 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@jakeklee23) February 13, 2023