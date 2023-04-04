What's Hot

Roy McGrath, Onetime Chief Of Staff To Former Maryland Governor, Dead After Manhunt

Katy Perry Loses It After Second-Chance Singer Gets Brutal News On ‘American Idol’

What The Polls Say About Trump's Indictment

Private Equity May Be A Ticking Time Bomb For Public Pension Plans

'Petrified': Michael Cohen Discusses Trump's Headspace On Eve Of Arraignment

Finland Joins NATO, Dealing Blow To Russia For Ukraine War

'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Reveals Real Reason For Exiting Show

Gerard Piqué Slams Ex-Wife Shakira's 'Latin American' Fans For Social Media 'Barbarities'

Trump’s Arraignment Won’t Be Televised Despite Request From Media, Judge Rules

Genius Ways To Get More Meals Out Of A Single Box Of Cereal

The Country’s Most Progressive Teachers Union Is On The Ballot In Chicago

Tenn. State Rep Asks Protesters What Gun They'd Prefer To Be Shot With

MediaRupert MurdochAnn Lesley Smith

Rupert Murdoch Reportedly Breaks Up With Fiancee

The conservative media mogul, 92, has reportedly split up with 66-year-old Ann Lesley Smith less than three weeks after they announced their engagement.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

The course of true love apparently isn’t running smoothly for Rupert Murdoch.

The 92-year-old conservative media mogul has reportedly broken up with 66-year-old Ann Lesley Smith less than three weeks after he announced she was going to become his fifth wife.

The two met at an event at his vineyard in Bel Air, California, last year and were planning to wed this summer before the breakup.

At the time of the engagement, Smith told Murdoch’s New York Post paper that she and the Fox News head honcho shared “the same beliefs,” but that may not have been the case, according to Vanity Fair.

Sources tell the publication that Murdoch and Smith’s relationship turned sour because he had become “increasingly uncomfortable” with his potential fifth wife’s outspoken evangelical views.

Meanwhile, another source told the Daily Mail that the two broke up because Smith “just could not cope with being in the public eye” and Murdoch realized that “he will always be in the public eye and there is nothing he can or would do to change that.”

Not surprisingly, Twitter users chimed in with their own thoughts.

Go To Homepage
David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community