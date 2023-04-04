Rupert Murdoch Reportedly Breaks Up With Fiancee

The course of true love apparently isn’t running smoothly for Rupert Murdoch.
The 92-year-old conservative media mogul has reportedly broken up with 66-year-old Ann Lesley Smith less than three weeks after he announced she was going to become his fifth wife.
The two met at an event at his vineyard in Bel Air, California, last year and were planning to wed this summer before the breakup.
At the time of the engagement, Smith told Murdoch’s New York Post paper that she and the Fox News head honcho shared “the same beliefs,” but that may not have been the case, according to Vanity Fair.
Sources tell the publication that Murdoch and Smith’s relationship turned sour because he had become “increasingly uncomfortable” with his potential fifth wife’s outspoken evangelical views.
Meanwhile, another source told the Daily Mail that the two broke up because Smith “just could not cope with being in the public eye” and Murdoch realized that “he will always be in the public eye and there is nothing he can or would do to change that.”
Not surprisingly, Twitter users chimed in with their own thoughts.