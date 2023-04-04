Rupert Murdoch Reportedly Breaks Up With Fiancee

The course of true love apparently isn’t running smoothly for Rupert Murdoch.

The 92-year-old conservative media mogul has reportedly broken up with 66-year-old Ann Lesley Smith less than three weeks after he announced she was going to become his fifth wife.

The two met at an event at his vineyard in Bel Air, California, last year and were planning to wed this summer before the breakup.

Sources tell the publication that Murdoch and Smith’s relationship turned sour because he had become “increasingly uncomfortable” with his potential fifth wife’s outspoken evangelical views.

Meanwhile, another source told the Daily Mail that the two broke up because Smith “just could not cope with being in the public eye” and Murdoch realized that “he will always be in the public eye and there is nothing he can or would do to change that.”

Not surprisingly, Twitter users chimed in with their own thoughts.

Well, Rupert Murdoch is back on the market. Ladies -- start your engines. — Wendi Aarons (@WendiAarons) April 4, 2023

How is Rupert Murdoch going to spend the second half of his life now that he’s called off his latest engagement? — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) April 4, 2023

Are you saying Ann Lesley Smith wouldn't sign the pre-nuptial agreement, so the wedding to @rupertmurdoch is off? Makes sense. https://t.co/eKN0wceb4G — Stan Spak (@stanspak) April 4, 2023

"One source close to Murdoch said he had become increasingly uncomfortable with Smith’s outspoken evangelical views."



Like, how did this come as a surprise to him? She was a Christian minister and right-wing radio host!https://t.co/5hNQkPNw4I — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 4, 2023

Rupert Murdoch breaks off engagement to fiancé after discovering that her political views are exactly the same as those aired hourly on Fox News. https://t.co/R2gN3XaPZ1 — Bruce Bartlett (@BruceBartlett) April 4, 2023