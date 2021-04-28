Rupert Murdoch Trashed On Twitter After Major Fox News, NY Post Corrections

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch was run through the wringer on Twitter after a series of high-profile corrections and retractions by his right-wing media properties Fox News and the New York Post.

Over the weekend, Fox News hyped a story about a supposed plan by President Joe Biden to limit Americans to 4 pounds of red meat a year. No such plan exists and the network was forced to retract the story on Monday.

On Tuesday, a New York Post story that was repeated on Fox News and then across right-wing media also turned out to be false. The report claimed migrant youths were given “welcome kits” containing copies of Vice President Kamala Harris’s 2019 children’s book, “Superheroes Are Everywhere.”

That report ― which was the front-page story of the newspaper’s print edition ― was likewise false as just one child had received the book. It was among thousands of books community members donated to the children.

A New York Post reporter resigned over the story, saying she was forced to write it.

Twitter users called out Murdoch and his son, Lachlan Murdoch, who runs the media empire with his father:

The Murdochs are monsters. https://t.co/iDWiPBJ2Mr — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) April 28, 2021

Robert Murdoch's @nypost quietly deleted two of its articles with false claims about VP Kamala Harris’ 2019 children’s book. Now the reporter who wrote them has resigned. Shame on the Murdochs! https://t.co/yBd84S9Dch — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) April 27, 2021

It's only Tuesday, but the Murdoch media empire is already having an amazing week.



Can't wait to see what laughably insane lie they push next. pic.twitter.com/EoPv9j4iJd — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) April 27, 2021

Zuckerberg and Murdoch in intense neck-to-neck competition, dousing the world with the worst plagues ever: Facebook, Fox News, and New York Post — Exploding Space Pillow Singh, MD 🌊 (@labyrinthweaver) April 27, 2021

There is no immigrant who will ever do more to undermine America than Rupert Murdoch. — (((Bradley Whitford))) (@BradleyWhitford) April 27, 2021

FACT: Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post made up the Kamala Harris book story. — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) April 27, 2021

Why does Rupert Murdoch hate us so much? — Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone) April 28, 2021

Fox News has millionaires working for billionaires who want to maintain the status quo#FoxHatesAmericans — Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal) April 27, 2021

Fox News forced to retract their lies about Biden’s climate plan. I’ll raise a plant based beer to that! pic.twitter.com/XI9pqapvzy — Heather Gardner (@heathergtv) April 27, 2021