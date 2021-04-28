Rupert Murdoch Trashed On Twitter After Major Fox News, NY Post Corrections

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch was run through the wringer on Twitter after a series of high-profile corrections and retractions by his right-wing media properties Fox News and the New York Post.
Over the weekend, Fox News hyped a story about a supposed plan by President Joe Biden to limit Americans to 4 pounds of red meat a year. No such plan exists and the network was forced to retract the story on Monday.
On Tuesday, a New York Post story that was repeated on Fox News and then across right-wing media also turned out to be false. The report claimed migrant youths were given “welcome kits” containing copies of Vice President Kamala Harris’s 2019 children’s book, “Superheroes Are Everywhere.”
That report ― which was the front-page story of the newspaper’s print edition ― was likewise false as just one child had received the book. It was among thousands of books community members donated to the children.
A New York Post reporter resigned over the story, saying she was forced to write it.
Twitter users called out Murdoch and his son, Lachlan Murdoch, who runs the media empire with his father: