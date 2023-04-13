What's Hot

U.S. NewsRupert Murdochjerry hall

Read The Email Rupert Murdoch Reportedly Sent Jerry Hall To End Their Marriage

"Jerry, sadly I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage," the media mogul's email began, according to Vanity Fair.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch sent an email to model and actor Jerry Hall to let her know he was terminating their marriage after six years, according to a new report from Vanity Fair.

“Jerry, sadly I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage,” the then-91-year-old billionaire’s message began, according to Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman, who said he had viewed a screenshot of the June 2022 email. “We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do…My New York lawyer will be contacting yours immediately.”

Hall, now 66, reportedly received the email as she was waiting for her husband to meet her at their estate in Oxfordshire, England. The two married in 2016.

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

According to Vanity Fair, Hall told friends she was blindsided by the email.

By August, the divorce was finalized.

Murdoch revealed in March that he had proposed to his new girlfriend, Ann Lesley Smith, a 66-year-old former dental hygienist. Just two weeks later, news broke that the wedding had been called off.

It would have been his fifth marriage. Hall was previously the longtime partner of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, with whom she had four children.

