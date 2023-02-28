What's Hot

Tennessee Governor Expected To Sign Drag Ban Apparently Once Wore Drag In Yearbook Photo

Wanda Sykes Tells Disturbing Story About A Fan Who Laughed Too Hard At Her Act

Sarah Michelle Gellar Points Out That Pedro Pascal Was Once On ‘Buffy’

Here’s How Bryan Cranston Handles People Who Don’t Think Trump’s MAGA Slogan Is Racist

Actor Tom Sizemore's Family Makes Monumental Decision About His Care

Al Roker Has An Understandable Reaction To Savannah Guthrie's Positive COVID Test

New York City Mayor Dismisses Separation Of Church And State

Shakira Quotes Madeleine Albright To Seemingly Shade Ex-Boyfriend's New Girlfriend

Alabama Coach Apologizes For Letting Player Involved In Shooting Do Pregame Pat-Down

Biden To Nominate Julie Su As Next U.S. Labor Secretary

Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Delivers Stark Warning Over Trump Loyalists

UK Police Search For Baby As Missing Aristocrat Mom And Sex Offender Boyfriend Arrested

PoliticsDonald TrumpJoe Biden Fox News

‘Bombshell’: Rupert Murdoch 'Provided' Joe Biden 2020 Ads To Jared Kushner

The leaks provided Donald Trump's son-in-law with “a preview of Biden’s ads before they were public,” according to new court documents.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

|

Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch handed Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushnerconfidential information” about then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign ads before they aired on the conservative network, according to a new court filing.

The leaks provided Kushner, then a Trump White House adviser, with “a preview of Biden’s ads before they were public,” according to court documents released Monday in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6-billion defamation suit against Fox News.

“During Trump’s campaign, Rupert provided Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, with Fox confidential information about Biden’s ads, along with debate strategy,” the filing declared. The filing didn’t elaborate on how Murdoch assisted with “debate strategy.”

Dominion is suing Fox News over unfounded claims pushed by network personalities that the company’s voting machines were used to flip the election in favor of Biden.

Elsewhere in the filing, Murdoch acknowledged Fox News hosts “endorsed” conspiracy theories about Donald Trump winning the 2020 election.

Critics described the Murdoch-Kushner leak as a “bombshell.”

“These actions by Rupert Murdoch seem illegal,” said Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.). “At the very least, it would appear to be a campaign contribution of significant value, well over federal campaign limits.”

“Trump falsely accused Biden of ‘spying on his campaign,’” commented the progressive PAC MeidasTouch. “Today, it was revealed that Trump and Fox News colluded to *actually* spy on Biden’s campaign. Every accusation is always a confession.”

Fox has denied the lawsuit’s allegations, claiming it is “more about what will generate headlines than what can withstand legal and factual scrutiny.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community