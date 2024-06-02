LOADING ERROR LOADING

Rupert Murdoch is a married man for the fifth time.

The former Fox and News Corp. chairman, 93, married retired molecular biologist Elena Zhukova, 67, at his Moraga Vineyards estate in California on Saturday, the Murdoch-owned British tabloid The Sun reported.

The wedding comes months after The New York Times reported in March that Murdoch and Zhukova were engaged. According to The Daily Mail, they met through Murdoch’s third wife, Wendi Deng.

Advertisement

He reportedly began dating Zhukova just four months after he called off his two-weeklong engagement to Ann Lesley Smith, a 67-year-old radio host, in April last year. Prior to Smith, Murdoch had been with model Jerry Hall for six years after the two wed in 2016.

Murdoch and Zhukova’s wedding was attended by multiple “high-powered” people, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and News Corp. CEO Robert Thomson, The Daily Mail reported.

Murdoch is the father of six children. He welcomed his first child, daughter Prudence, in 1958 with his first wife, Patricia Booker.

During Murdoch’s second marriage with Anna Maria Torv, whom he was with for 32 years after tying the knot in 1967, he had three children: daughter Elisabeth and sons Lachlan and James.

Advertisement