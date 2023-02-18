Even Rupert Murdoch Ripped Rudy Giuliani's 'Crazy' Election Press Conference: Court Filing

“Really crazy stuff, and damaging,” Murdoch wrote in a November 2020 text message revealed in a bombshell summary judgment brief filed Thursday by attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems. The company is suing Fox News and its parent Fox News Corporation $1.6 billion for defamation.

In their unforgettable presentation, Giuliani and Trump-supporting lawyer Sidney Powell spun a bizarre, incomprehensible tale of a rigged election that involved voting machine software manipulation “created in Venezuela” at the direction of former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, who had died seven years earlier.

A wild-eyed Giuliani appeared to ooze something like hair dye throughout the press conference (see video below).

Fox News host Tucker Carlson flatly told a producer that “Sidney Powell is lying” about having evidence to support her story, according to the court filing. Carlson also reportedly referred to Powell in a text as an “unguided missile,” and “dangerous as hell.”

Fellow Fox host Laura Ingraham told Carlson that Powell is “a complete nut; no one will work with her,” adding: “Ditto with Rudy,” according to the filing.

Despite the off-the-rails press conference and outright disbelief over the claims, Fox News hosts, executives and Murdoch nevertheless used the powerful Fox media platform to prop up a baseless election fraud story, Dominion is arguing in its suit.

“Fox knew,” states the latest court filing. “From the top down, Fox knew ‘the Dominion stuff’ was ‘total bs.’”

Fox defended its coverage, and responded with a statement with the latest revelations that the Constitution protects the “fundamental rights” of “freedom of press and freedom of speech.”

But courts have ruled in the past that deliberate lies are not protected speech. Fox journalists and executives knew the rigged election tale was a lie, yet continued to push it, which meets the bar for defamation, Dominion argued in the brief.