Right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh likened Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and the Democratic Party to genocidal dictators on Monday.
The host of “The Rush Limbaugh Show” said he agreed with actor Ben Stein’s comments from last week, when he claimed Ocasio-Cortez was promising “the same kinds of things” as despots, including Nazi Germany leader Adolf Hitler.
Stein said:
“We have a society in which there are an awful lot of people who have no idea that Stalin, Hitler, Mao Tse-Tung all came to power promising the same kinds of things that Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is promising. And it led to mass murder, it led to dictatorship, it led to genocide. These promises are old promises and they invariably lead to bad things.”
Limbaugh then went one step further.
“All that is true, it’s absolutely true, but it’s not just Cortez,” he claimed in the clip shared online by Media Matters. “Folks, this is what the Democrat Party has become.”