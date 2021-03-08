Rush Limbaugh's Death Certificate Has A Debatable Embellishment

Rush Limbaugh’s death certificate was apparently a fan.

The space on the document for “occupation, industry” usually contains a perfunctory description, but that line on Limbaugh’s hails him as the “GREATEST RADIO HOST OF ALL TIME,” reported TMZ, which obtained a copy.

Although the Palm Beach County (Florida) Medical Examiner’s Office issued the certificate, TMZ noted that the honorific probably came from the conservative commentator’s widow, Kathryn Limbaugh, who’s listed as the info provider.

Rush Limbaugh died of lung cancer last month at age 70 following a career as the “bigoted king of talk radio” who “saturated America’s airwaves with cruel bigotries, lies and conspiracy theories for over three decades,” HuffPost reported.

The HuffPost obituary noted that Limbaugh amassed an audience of millions and helped to transform the Republican Party, but made no mention of him being the G.O.A.T.

Limbaugh spent some of his last weeks on the air amplifying Donald Trump’s lies about election fraud. He also appeared to endorse the violence of the pro-Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol.