Rush Limbaugh Claims Mosque Shooter Might Be A Liberal Green New Deal Supporter

Right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh spread wild conspiracy theories about the shooting rampage at two New Zealand mosques last week.

While the gunman who killed at least 50 and injured dozens of worshippers wrote a white-supremacist, anti-immigrant manifesto, Limbaugh on Friday cited what he called “an ongoing theory” that the killer is actually a leftist trying to “smear his political enemies.”

He said:

“The shooter says he’s not a conservative, not a Christian and that he identifies as an eco-fascist, which would make him a supporter of the Green New Deal. He adds that he disagrees with Trump on politics.”

Limbaugh didn’t go so far as to endorse the theory, but gave it plenty of airtime and told his listeners: “You can’t immediately discount this. The left is this insane. They are this crazy.”

Limbaugh, who spent much of his show politicizing the shooting, also slammed “the left” for supposedly politicizing the shooting.