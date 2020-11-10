Rush Limbaugh: 'No Way Joe Biden Was Legitimately Elected President'

Rush Limbaugh’s allegiance to election truthers ― those adopting President Donald Trump’s false claims that President-elect Joe Biden stole the election ― should come as no surprise.

“There’s simply no way Joe Biden was legitimately elected president,” the popular right-wing radio host declared on his show Monday. “I just can’t believe it. I do not believe it. Intellectually ― and as I look at what I have learned and what I have seen over the course of the past four, five days ― there’s simply no way.”

And he had an idea for finding proof to back Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

“I have been urging people all weekend to name an investigation czar, a vote count czar, whatever you want to call it,” Limbaugh said. “This is a single person that the Trump administration sends out every day to update the people of this country on the latest of the investigation into every state, into every allegation of vote fraud in every state.”

The “nonpartisan” czar would “report to the American people in an honest, straightforward factual way,” Limbaugh said.

Limbaugh didn’t suggest anyone for the job.

But Attorney General William Barr may have stepped up. Barr, who was called Trump’s “fixer” by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), on Monday told federal prosecutors they can investigate substantial allegations of voter fraud before the election result is certified, appearing to lend credence to Trump’s allegations.

Calling all HuffPost superfans! Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter Join HuffPost