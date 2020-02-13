Rush Limbaugh Is Weirdly Fascinated With Pete Buttigieg Kissing His Husband

Right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh seems to have an unusual fascination with former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg kissing his husband.

Limbaugh also suggested Buttigieg wouldn’t fare well in the presidential election against “Mr. Man” Donald Trump as a result.

“Can you see Trump have fun with that?” Limbaugh said, per a transcript of the Wednesday radio show that was posted on his website.

Limbaugh made at least five references to Buttigieg’s kisses, but framed it as the imaginary fears of fictional Democratic Party “grand pooh-bahs” who were worried about a gay presidential candidate.

Of the supposed “pooh-bahs,” he said:

“They’re sitting there and they’re looking at Mayor Pete — a 37-year-old gay guy, mayor of South Bend, loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage — and they’re saying, ‘Okay. How’s this gonna look, a 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage next to Mr. Man, Donald Trump? What’s gonna happen there?’”

Limbaugh concluded that the pooh-bahs believed “America’s still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage president.”

Then he took the analogy further, saying some Democrats believed the best way to beat the president was to “ram” gay kissing “down Trump’s throat.”

“Having fun envisioning that!” he added.

Certainly, Limbaugh was the one doing the envisioning as he painted a vivid picture of all that kissing. Trump, on the other hand, has said Buttigieg’s marriage was “absolutely fine.”

“I think that’s something that perhaps some people will have a problem with,” Trump told Fox News host Steve Hilton. “I have no problem with it whatsoever.”

Earlier this month, Limbaugh announced he had advanced lung cancer. Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom ― the highest civilian honor given by a U.S. president ― at the State of the Union address the next day.