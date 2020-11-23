Rush Limbaugh Knocks Trump's Lawyers For Not Providing Voter Fraud Proof

The controversial talk show host admitted on Monday that he was underwhelmed by the “evidence” presented by Trump’s legal team during a news conference last Thursday.

During the press event, now-ousted Trump lawyer Sidney Powell claimed without evidence that the 2020 election was rigged by a consortium that included Venezuela, Cuba, Antifa, George Soros, the Clinton Foundation and the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez.

Limbaugh chided the Trump campaign for making big claims without any actual proof.

“You call a gigantic press conference like that — one that lasts an hour — and you announce massive bombshells, then you better have some bombshells. There better be something at that press conference other than what we got,” Limbaugh said. “They promised blockbuster stuff, and then nothing happened. And that’s just, that’s not — well, it’s not good.”

Limbaugh also suggested that “if you’re gonna do a press conference like that with the promise of blockbusters, then there has to be something more than what that press conference delivered.”

On Saturday, Powell appeared on Newsmax to spout some more really dubious voter fraud conspiracies, including one accusing Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, a Trump ally, of being bribed by a voting machine company to ensure the president’s defeat.

The Trump campaign apparently thought Powell went a little too far. On Sunday, Powell was sidelined, though it remains unclear whether she was fired.

Limbaugh isn’t the only Republican media personality who is having a hard time believing the Trump campaign’s false claims of voter fraud.

During his show on Thursday, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson called out Powell for not providing him evidence to support her election claims “despite a lot of requests, polite requests, not a page.”

Carlson told viewers that when his crew continued to press her for evidence, Powell “got angry and told us to stop contacting her.”

You can see Limbaugh’s segment below, courtesy of Media Matters For America.