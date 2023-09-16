What's Hot

EntertainmentRussell Brand

Russell Brand Accused Of Rape, Emotional Abuse In Bombshell Investigation

The controversial comedian denied all allegations, saying he was once "very, very promiscuous," but everything was consensual.
Hilary Hanson
By 

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Russell Brand speaks at a press conference to launch a new drug and alcohol education programme, on behalf of the Amy Winehouse Foundation, demanding a change to the way the issues are taught in schools, at the Queen Elizabeth Conference Centre in central London, Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2013.
Joel Ryan/Invision via Associated Press
Joel Ryan/Invision via Associated Press

English actor and comedian Russell Brand faces allegations of rape, sexual assault and abusive behavior in the wake of a joint investigation by multiple United Kingdom-based news outlets.

Four women say that Brand assaulted them, according to an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches published on Saturday.

Brand emphatically denied any criminal conduct in a video he posted before the investigation was published, saying he was simply “very, very promiscuous” at one point in his life.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

