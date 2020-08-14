Russell Crowe Gets Candid About His 'Resting Bitch Face'

He added: “You can have a situation where one day you have 3,000 conversations, and the next day you might have one conversation. But somebody starts it the wrong way, but that’s the one that’s going to end up in the news.”

Of course, Crowe’s self-diagnosed case of RBF doesn’t have much to do with incidents like walking out of interviews or his infamous phone throw. However, for all those people out there who think he’s mean-mugging, it turns out the guy simply has a mean mug.

See the full interview below: