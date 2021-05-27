Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook blasted a fan who dumped popcorn on him after he left the basketball court with an injured ankle on Wednesday. (Watch the video below.)

“This shit is getting out of hand, especially for me,” he told ESPN after his team lost to the 76ers in an NBA playoff game at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. “The amount of disrespect, the amount of fans just doing whatever the fuck they want to do ― it’s just out of pocket.”

Westbrook was exiting through a tunnel when the popcorn rained down on him. He had to be restrained from going after the fan, who was ejected from the arena.

Russell Westbrook was leaving the floor with an injury when a fan dumped popcorn on him.



Valerie Camillo, president of business operations for the Wells Fargo Center, released a statement calling out the “classless, unacceptable behavior.”

Lakers superstar LeBron James tweeted that he wanted the fan exposed, adding the hashtag #ProtectOurPlayers.

By the way WE AS THE PLAYERS wanna see who threw that popcorn on Russ while he was leaving the game tonight with a injury!! There’s cameras all over arenas so there’s no excuse! Cause if the 👟 was on the other 🦶🏾.🎥 #ProtectOurPlayers — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 27, 2021

Westbrook said he would seek treatment for his ankle before the next game against the 76ers on Saturday. But the impact of the spectator’s callousness might last longer.

“There are certain things that cross the line, and in any other setting, I know for a fact that a guy wouldn’t come up to me on the street and pour popcorn on my head, because you know what would happen,” he said, per USA Today. “In these arenas, you gotta start protecting the players.”

In another incident on Wednesday, Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks retweeted a video of someone purportedly spitting on him during the Hawks’ loss to the host New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.