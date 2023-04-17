'Watch Your Mouth': Russell Westbrook Gets Into Tense Exchange With Suns Fan

Los Angeles Clippers star Russell Westbrook got into an fiery exchange with a fan as he walked out to the court at halftime during a playoff game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Westbrook, in a video clip posted to Twitter, is seen talking with a Suns fan sitting on a couch as someone who appears to be a Clippers staffer stands between them.

Advertisement

“Watch your mouth,” Westbrook says as he’s gestured away from the fan.

“Take it like a man,” the fan replied.

“Watch your mouth, motherfucker, watch your mouth, straight like that, watch your mouth,” Westbrook continued.

“Talk about it, be about it,” the fan said in return.

The exchange went down at the Club Gila River area of the Suns’ Footprint Center, a “shortcut” between the visiting team’s locker room and the arena floor, according to Arizona Republic reporter Duane Rankin.

The interaction occurred in the midst of a victorious effort by the Clippers, who beat the Suns 115-110 in the first game of their first round playoff series.

Advertisement

Twitter user @BCH66223, who shared the clip on Sunday, tagged the Suns in the post and wrote that the team needed “better security.”

“Seems reasonable for a halftime fan engagement,” the user wrote in a separate tweet to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Suns, in a statement reported by Arizona Republic, said they are “aware of the incident that happened tonight and are conducting a review.”