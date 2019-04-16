Russell Wilson Snuggles In Bed With Ciara To Announce Contract

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara got busy between the sheets early Tuesday ― to announce his new mega-contract.
The 30-year-old Seattle Seahawks quarterback snuggled with his R&B diva spouse in bed as he disclosed in a Twitter video that he had re-signed with the team. The extension calls for a reported $140 million over four years, plus a $65 million signing bonus.
“Hey, Seattle, we got a deal,” the multiple Pro Bowl pick, who led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory in February 2014, said in the clip. He and Ciara both cheer, “Go Hawks” before the singer coos in a sing-song voice, “Finally we can go to sleeeeeep.”
Twitter users had mixed reaction to the pillow talk.