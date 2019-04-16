Russell Wilson Snuggles In Bed With Ciara To Announce Contract

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara got busy between the sheets early Tuesday ― to announce his new mega-contract.

The 30-year-old Seattle Seahawks quarterback snuggled with his R&B diva spouse in bed as he disclosed in a Twitter video that he had re-signed with the team. The extension calls for a reported $140 million over four years, plus a $65 million signing bonus.

“Hey, Seattle, we got a deal,” the multiple Pro Bowl pick, who led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory in February 2014, said in the clip. He and Ciara both cheer, “Go Hawks” before the singer coos in a sing-song voice, “Finally we can go to sleeeeeep.”

Twitter users had mixed reaction to the pillow talk.

RW: Ci baby, hand me my chains off the nightstand plz.



Ciara: But babe it's 2am you never sleep with your cha--



RW: Just do it! Watch this flex!



🤳🏽#GoHawks — Jordan B. (@bleednsea84) April 16, 2019

Russ got that Barry White voice in the AM. 😂😂😂😂 — The Don ® (@doncmleon) April 16, 2019

I can finally go to sleep, thanks Russ. pic.twitter.com/qkN2TxuD0s — GensisRift (@ZaKyojin) April 16, 2019

Haha you got us 😂😂😂 ok good night 😴 pic.twitter.com/B6aZVIAfCi — Troy (@Troy_beer30) April 16, 2019

1. This hott couple did NOT go to sleep after this video.

2. Ciara giggly smiling knowing KNOWING she gonna get some new jewelry goodies. — Robyn (@RobynInFlorida) April 16, 2019

Cringell Wilson — She’s Beautiful and (@RLSxx) April 16, 2019

This is a Whole Thing. — Brittney Bush Bollay (@BrittneyBush) April 16, 2019