Russell Wilson And Ciara Are In St. Barts And Having A Better Time Than You

Quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara are showing that the best kind of teamwork can be a family vacation.

Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks star, shared photos on Monday of their trip to St. Barts, featuring gorgeous beach shots of the couple and their adorable blended bunch at play.

“Beach day with my love and babies,” Wilson wrote in the Insta, which has a gallery of snaps.

The kids, Sienna Wilson and Future Zahir Wilburn, look like they’re having a blast.

The 30-year-old athlete and the 33-year-old Grammy-winning performer were married in July 2016. They welcomed Sienna in April 2017. Future, from Ciara’s relationship with rapper Future, turns 5 in May.

“Every day you bring love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, and so much faith to our family and today is just another special day that we get to celebrate having you in our lives,” Russell told Ciara in an October happy-birthday Instagram.

“My husband definitely makes me better and that’s what marriage is about,” Ciara once said of their relationship. “You both make each other better.”