Quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks had just beaten the host Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in an NFL wild-card playoff game, but his postgame handshake with Eagles coach Doug Pederson wasn’t about the victory.
Instead of just exchanging “good game” pleasantries, Wilson expressed concern for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who left the game a few plays after a controversial but unpenalized hit from Seattle’s Jadeveon Clowney.
“Carson OK?” Wilson asked.
The brief encounter was watched by millions of fans on Twitter, many of whom applauded Wilson for a “class” move.
