Russell Wilson's Hair Just Had The Busiest 3 Days In History

Russell Wilson let his hair down over the weekend, and did a few other things to it as well.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback sported three different looks, the first of which prompted a Twitter meltdown.

After posting a shot of his longer, teased locks from the Tom Ford fashion show in Los Angeles with wife Ciara on Friday, the one-time Super Bowl champ got called out by many for a style fumble. Some people on Twitter compared his look to Prince, John Stamos and George Michael. (See the fun tweets below.)

“So this is what you’re doing w your extension money,” one user wrote, referring to the massive contract Russell signed recently.

Sure, some loved the new look as well.

On Sunday afternoon, the NFL star was spotted at his sister Anna’s Stanford’s senior day basketball game at Stanford University with a more tamped-down look.

Cody Glenn via Getty Images Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson joins his younger sister Anna Wilson #3 of the Stanford Cardinal to celebrate Senior Day with mother Tammy Wilson on February 9, 2020, in Palo Alto, California.

And then at Sunday’s night’s Vanity Fair Oscars bash, Wilson flashed a small man bun.

John Shearer via Getty Images Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California.

If the Seahawks’ offense could change this fast, maybe the team could have advanced to the Super Bowl this time around.

People on social media couldn’t get over that first ’do, though.

The football player known as Prince. Blouses bitches pic.twitter.com/nawjKFfKbW — Currahee (@sweettweetsman) February 9, 2020

Who is this man? I dont believe he's introduced himself to the public. — JUSTASMALLTIMERATLIVINGINNYC (@NSewerrat) February 9, 2020

Love the haircut Russell👍🏾 forget those naysayers. They didn't like Jesus either. Thats their problem. — Vikki (@Vikki65605472) February 9, 2020

So this is what you’re doing w your extension money — Just realized (@RLSxx) February 8, 2020

That George Michael vibe is STRONG. pic.twitter.com/i66S2HaCZi — Peyton Storm-Author- is writing #HardPressed💜 (@peyton_storm) February 8, 2020