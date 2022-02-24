Russia Arrests More Than 1,400 Anti-War Protesters Amid Ukraine Invasion

A rare site graced the streets of Russia Thursday after the country unleashed a wave of unprovoked violence on neighboring Ukraine: protesters.

Anti-war demonstrations broke out in major cities across the country, including Moscow, where videos show a significant security force deployed to quell dissent, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hometown of St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg.

The Kremlin took aggressive action to stifle the protests. Videos shared on social media show police officers almost immediately arresting anyone participating.

More than 1,400 anti-war Russian protesters were arrested Thursday, Agence France-Presse reported.

“I am embarrassed for my country. To be honest with you, I am speechless. War is always scary. We don’t want this,” Nikita Golubev, a 30-year-old teacher, told The Guardian in Moscow. “Why are we doing this?”

Russians who participate in “unsanctioned protests” such as these do so at significant personal risk, including jail time and substantial fines.

The Telegraph’s Russia correspondent Nataliya Vasilyeva said protesters have been taken away “indiscriminately” and that she was briefly detained despite repeatedly saying she was a journalist.

The vibe in Moscow pic.twitter.com/2uuiNjfjfI — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022

Pushkin Square, maybe less than 1000 meters from Red Square and the Kremlin, is the cite of a significant protest. These people know the risks of challenging the regime. They’re on the street in-spite of major personal costs. pic.twitter.com/bYEfbO91xG — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) February 24, 2022

Leaving Pushkin, we saw small groups of protesters around downtown Moscow, some briefly chanting "no to war" before police find them. 523+ arrested. But probably not more than a few thousand came out in a city of 15 million. There's no speech without fear now. (Vid @AvtozakLIVE) pic.twitter.com/uyWs5Uaolx — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022