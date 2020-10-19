DOJ Charges Russian Military Officials In Massive Hacks

The United States Department of Justice announced charges against Russian military intelligence officials on Monday, alleging that they’ve been involved in the most disruptive series of computer attacks ever attributed to a single group.
“No country has weaponized its cyber capabilities as maliciously and irresponsibly as Russia, wantonly causing unprecedented collateral damage to pursue small tactical advantages and to satisfy fits of spite,” John Demers, the Justice Department’s top national security official, said in a press conference.
The charges involve alleged attacks on Ukrainian electrical power grids and American businesses, as well as a hack connected to the 2018 Winter Olympics. The charges do not include allegations of attempts to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
President Donald Trump has downplayed the threat that Russia poses to the United States, because Russian President Vladimir Putin backs Trump’s re-election. U.S. intelligence officials have said that Russia is using a variety of measures to attack Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
