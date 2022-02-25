Eurovision Song Contest Bans Russia For 2022 After Ukraine Invasion

The annual contest was set to take place in Turin, Italy, from May 10-14. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the organization that puts on the event, announced Friday that no Russian act will be participating this year.

“The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute,” the statement read.

The EBU said it remains “dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage.”

Russia’s entry last year, Manizha, came in 9th with “Russian Women.” Many Russians objected to her appearance because of her support for women’s rights and the LGBT community.

Ukraine is still participating and will be represented by a rap group called Kalush Orchestra.

Although the EBU describes itself as an apolitical member organization of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service, Eurovision has gotten political at times.

In 2016, the act representing the Ukraine performed a song that was politically directed at Russia’s deportation of the Tatars from Crimea.