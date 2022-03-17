Russia Frees Kidnapped Melitopol Mayor In Exchange For 9 Soldiers

Russia released the elected mayor of southern Ukrainian port city Melitopol on Wednesday in exchange for nine captured Russian soldiers, the Ukraine president’s office said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video posted on Telegram early Thursday that he spoke to Mayor Ivan Fedorov after he was freed by Russian forces. Fedorov was released five days after video showed him being kidnapped by Russian soldiers.

“We have finally managed to release the mayor of Melitopol from captivity,” Zelenskyy said, according to the translation included in the video. “Our Ukrainian city of Melitopol, which did not submit and will not submit to the occupiers. Ivan Fedorov is free. I talked to him today. The Russian military abducted him on March 11, trying to persuade him to collaborate. But our man withstood. He did not give up. Just as we all endure.”

Video published in The Guardian showed Russian soldiers taking Fedorov away on Friday.

Ukraine negotiated the mayor’s release by exchanging him for nine captured Russian soldiers, said Daria Zarivna, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s president’s office, according to The Associated Press.

Russia “got nine of its captive soldiers, born in 2002-2003 — practically children — conscripts Russia’s Defense Ministry said weren’t there,” Zarivna said.

Citizens of Melitopol had taken to the streets after the kidnapping to protest.

Locals in Melitopol, a southern Ukrainian town captured by Russia, protest against the reported kidnapping of their mayor. Video via Zelensky’s office pic.twitter.com/139ld4KKly — max seddon (@maxseddon) March 12, 2022

Ukraine Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba drew attention to those protests and called on Western leaders to help protect democracy in the country, tweeting a photo of the mayor.

Russian war criminals abduct democratically elected mayors of Ukrainian towns. On March 11 they abducted mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov. Locals hold protests demanding to free him. I call on states & international organizations to stop Russian terror against Ukraine & democracy. pic.twitter.com/3FXi7y90Pn — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 13, 2022

Russia installed its own “mayor” in Melitopol following Fedorov’s capture. That official, Galina Dalinichenko, called the protests “extremist” and said people should “adjust to the new reality,” according to the Financial Times.

After Russian forces kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, local lawmaker Galina Dalinichenko says "a committee of the people's chosen ones" will be in charge.



She urges locals to "adjust to the new reality" and says protests are "extremist," a Russian buzzword. pic.twitter.com/o9pEisrPJa — max seddon (@maxseddon) March 13, 2022

Ukraine’s prosecutor general began investigating Dalinichenko for treason on Monday following a written request by the Melitopol City Council, according to CNN.

