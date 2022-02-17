Kamila Valieva Takes 4th Amid Olympic Doping Controversy

Russia’s Kamila Valieva, the teen star at the center of an Olympic doping scandal, took fourth in women’s figure skating at the Beijing Games on Thursday.

The 15-year-old, who was allowed to compete in China despite testing positive for a banned heart medication in December, was the overwhelming favorite to win the marquee event.

Russia’s Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova won gold and silver, and Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto took bronze.

Valieva skated last after scoring 82.16 in the short program on Tuesday, but she disappointed with a total of 141.93 in the free skate.