Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the launch of three ballistic and cruise missiles on Saturday as part of nuclear exercises amid rising tensions over the country’s possible looming invasion of Ukraine.

Putin watched the drills ― which saw the projectiles strike sea and land-based targets ― in the Kremlin with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed the maneuvers, following Russia’s military buildup on its border with Ukraine, had been planned for some time.

President Joe Biden on Friday said he is “convinced” that Putin’s Russia would soon invade its neighboring country.