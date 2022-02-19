World News

Vladimir Putin Oversees Missile Tests Amid Rising Tensions Over Ukraine

Ballistic and cruise missiles struck sea and land-based targets as part of the strategic nuclear exercises.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the launch of three ballistic and cruise missiles on Saturday as part of nuclear exercises amid rising tensions over the country’s possible looming invasion of Ukraine.

Putin watched the drills ― which saw the projectiles strike sea and land-based targets ― in the Kremlin with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed the maneuvers, following Russia’s military buildup on its border with Ukraine, had been planned for some time.

President Joe Biden on Friday said he is “convinced” that Putin’s Russia would soon invade its neighboring country.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

RussiaVladimir PutinUkraine