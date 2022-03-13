Russia Trots Out New Melitopol 'Mayor' In Ukraine After Elected One Vanished

A newly installed “mayor” of the Ukrainian southern port city of Melitopol seized by Russia has introduced herself in a disturbing televised local statement after Russian troops reportedly kidnapped the actual mayor.

Elected Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov was seen on video Friday with a hood over his head, being led away from a government building by armed men. The Russian-backed Luhansk regional prosecutor claimed that Fedorov had committed terrorism offenses and was under investigation.

Advertisement

Newly installed unelected mayor Galina Danilchenko said in her televised statement that her “main task is to take all necessary steps to get the city back to normal,” CNN reported. “I ask you to keep your wits about you and not to give in to these provocations,” she added.

Danilchenko also ironically suggested organizing a “People’s Choice Committee” to “solve all the critical issues for ... the Melitopol region.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday lashed the kidnapping of Melitopol’s legitimate mayor, comparing it to the actions of “ISIS terrorists.” He called it a “crime against democracy.”

The mayor of #Melitopol Ivan Fedorov was kidnapped, said Anton Gerashchenko



According to him, Fyodorov refused to cooperate with the Russian military occupying the city. He was detained at the city crisis center, where he was in charge of the city's life support. pic.twitter.com/mCzfCzDWzQ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 11, 2022

Russia has “transitioned into a new stage of terror, in which they try to physically liquidate representatives of Ukraine’s lawful local authorities,” Zelenskyy said in a video address. He called it “simple terrorism.”

Advertisement

Federov’s disappearance sparked a protest Saturday by some 2,000 city residents outside the city hall building occupied by Russian forces, The Washington Post reported.

“Bring back the mayor! Bring back the mayor!” they chanted. “Freedom to the mayor!”